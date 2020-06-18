BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Ohio State Football Moves Forward: NCAA Division I Council Approves Return-to-Practice Plan

Brendan Gulick

As anticipated, the NCAA Division I Council officially approved the plan on Wednesday that allows college football teams to have a six-week preseason leading up to their respective openers. This action is in place for a planned, on-time start to the college football season.

“The Football Oversight Committee worked hard to create a model that balances the proper precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the need for an acclimatization period to safely return to play,” said Division I Council chair Grace Calhoun. “The Council members believe approving this model is a positive step forward for the sport.”

The Buckeyes open their season on September 5 against Bowling Green. Today's announcements affirms the timetable for mandatory workouts beginning July 13 with walk-through practices beginning July 24. Ohio State can officially begin training camp on August 7.

Ohio State began voluntary workouts on campus on Monday, June 8, but coaches are not allowed to participate or monitor those workouts. They are permitted to require eight weeks of virtual team activities, including meetings or film sessions, but they cannot require any in-person activities until July 13.

When mandatory in-person attendance resumes on July 13, teams will be allowed up to eight hours per week for team activities. After 11 days (for the Buckeyes, July 24), schools can begin non-contact practices with a football. They are not permitted to wear helmets or pads during this time. Players can participate in up to 20 hours of mandatory sessions per week, which are split between the weight room, film room and practice field. Players are required to have at least two days off per week during this two week period.

Then on August 7, preseason camp officially opens in Columbus. There are no limits on player involvement until fall classes begin, or seven days before the season, whichever comes first. Camp will still begin with a five-day acclimation period before teams can practice in full pads. After those five days, programs may schedule no more than 25 preseason practices at their discretion.

The Division I Council also approved a plan for men's and women's basketball teams to resume mandatory workouts on July 20.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
1MoreRebuild
1MoreRebuild

The number 1 recruiting class is cute and all, but when are we going to win a big game on the national stage? And no I don't count a Cotton Bowl win over a has been USC squad. This aint 2002.

AutoCoachO
AutoCoachO

Hilarious they win the Big 10 title 3 of the last 4 years and some fans still aren't happy. You woulda been fun at parties during the Earl Bruce days.

1MoreRebuild
1MoreRebuild

The Big Ten hasn't been relevant since Lou Holtz was coaching. Sad that has become our measuring stick. Guarantee most Clemson fans could care less about the ACC title.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carmen's Crew is Top Seed, Receives First-Round Bye in TBT Bracket

Ohio State alumni team looks to defend title at Nationwide Arena

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Top Ohio Target Chris Livingston Fielding Calls from Buckeyes, Many Others

Ohio State pursuing national top-five recruit in 2022 class

Adam Prescott

by

Keegan Rice

Recent Ohio State Basketball Forward Alonzo Gaffney Transfers to Northwest Florida

6-foot-9 Cleveland product spent one season with Buckeyes

Adam Prescott

Three Ohio State Buckeyes Appear on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Ohio State legends Mike Doss, James Laurinaitis and Chris Ward will be considered for enshrinement in 2021

Brendan Gulick

by

ActionJacksonnn

New Top247 Recruiting Rankings List Plenty of Ohio State Football Commits, Hopefuls

At least three future Buckeyes in Top 10, many others also ranked high

Adam Prescott

Chase Young, Joe Burrow appear in Madden NFL 2021 Promo

Will these five Buckeye superstars live up to the hype this year? Red more.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Basketball Prioritizing Four-Star Dallan Coleman

Buckeyes on short list of schools showing most interest in SG

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Buckeyes Announce 2020 Hall of Fame Class

Karen Dennis, three football inductees headline the new class

Brendan Gulick

Former Buckeye Ezekiel Elliott Tests Positive for CoVID-19

Elliott is the latest NFL Star to test positive, but his agent says he feels fine. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

Malcolm Jenkins Hired as CNN Contributor on Social Justice Issues

The former Ohio State All-American has often used his NFL platform to be a voice for racial equality. Read more.

Brendan Gulick