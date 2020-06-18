Ohio State Football Moves Forward: NCAA Division I Council Approves Return-to-Practice Plan

As anticipated, the NCAA Division I Council officially approved the plan on Wednesday that allows college football teams to have a six-week preseason leading up to their respective openers. This action is in place for a planned, on-time start to the college football season.

“The Football Oversight Committee worked hard to create a model that balances the proper precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the need for an acclimatization period to safely return to play,” said Division I Council chair Grace Calhoun. “The Council members believe approving this model is a positive step forward for the sport.”

The Buckeyes open their season on September 5 against Bowling Green. Today's announcements affirms the timetable for mandatory workouts beginning July 13 with walk-through practices beginning July 24. Ohio State can officially begin training camp on August 7.

Ohio State began voluntary workouts on campus on Monday, June 8, but coaches are not allowed to participate or monitor those workouts. They are permitted to require eight weeks of virtual team activities, including meetings or film sessions, but they cannot require any in-person activities until July 13.

When mandatory in-person attendance resumes on July 13, teams will be allowed up to eight hours per week for team activities. After 11 days (for the Buckeyes, July 24), schools can begin non-contact practices with a football. They are not permitted to wear helmets or pads during this time. Players can participate in up to 20 hours of mandatory sessions per week, which are split between the weight room, film room and practice field. Players are required to have at least two days off per week during this two week period.

Then on August 7, preseason camp officially opens in Columbus. There are no limits on player involvement until fall classes begin, or seven days before the season, whichever comes first. Camp will still begin with a five-day acclimation period before teams can practice in full pads. After those five days, programs may schedule no more than 25 preseason practices at their discretion.

The Division I Council also approved a plan for men's and women's basketball teams to resume mandatory workouts on July 20.

