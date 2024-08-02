New Ohio State Lineman Named To Wuerffel Trophy Watchlist
The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the college football player who best inspires greater service in the world. This is the premier award for community service in college football and one new addition to the Ohio State Buckeyes finds himself on the preseason watchlist.
Seth McLaughlin transferred from the Alabama Crimson Tide to Ohio State right after the conclusion of last season. The experienced offensive lineman has clearly made his impact felt early in his time with the Buckeyes. Not only is McLaughlin projected to be a starter on Ohio State's offensive line, but he was nominated for this award sometime between May 22nd and June 14th during the 2024 Wuerffel Trophy's nomination period. This means that McLaughlin had only spent one semester at Ohio State prior to being nominated.
In order to qualify for this award, players must display sustained, measurable and documented community service to others in need. They also must maintain a grade point average above 3.0. Finally, their impact on the field is taken into consideration as well. Players must be on the first team at an FBS school, plus All-Conference or All-American recognition may add some additional weight to consideration.
The 2024 season actually marks the 20th anniversary of this award and this year there are a record 111 nominees.
As McLaughlin finds himself among a large group of nominees, he starts fall camp with the Buckeyes looking to officially lock down that starting center job over Carson Hinzman. Hinzman was the starting center for the Buckeyes last season. McLaughlin and Hinzman have both been mentioned when discussing the right guard position as well. Both centers along with Tegra Tshabola and Luke Montgomery may get opportunities to showcase their abilities at guard during camp.
McLaughlin appears to be an excellent addition to the Ohio State program already in his short time as a Buckeye.