Ohio State Buckeyes' Julian Sayin Given Eye-Popping Ranking among Big Ten QBs
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a few question marks surrounding their chances to repeat as national champions, and quarterback play is a huge unknown.
The Buckeyes were graced with Kansas State transfer Will Howard last season, and while many still had questions about him prior to the start of the season, things turned out for the best. Howard ended up being an elite competitor and helped guide the Buckeyes to a championship.
Hopefully, the same can be said of Julian Sayin, who is primed to start for the Buckeyes this season. The main difference in the two is that Howard had a history of competing at a high level. Sayin, while a top 5-star recruit coming out of high school, hasn't had an much on-field experience, spending his freshman season at Alabama and then sitting behind Howard last year.
Nonetheless, in a recent ranking of the top Big Ten quarterbacks, CBS Sports analyst Josh Pate placed Sayin second with Penn State star Drew Allar topping the list. Oregon's Dante Moore came in third with a slew of household names like Dylan Raiola on the list as well.
As of now, Sayin has not been named the opening-game starter for the Buckeyes, but Howard wasn't named the starter till just weeks prior to last season as well although it appeared obvious to all that he was Ryan Day's option.
Sayin did get some time throughout the many Ohio State blowout wins last season and ended with 84 passing yards and a touchdown. His development will be key not just for the production of top receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, but for the Buckeyes ability to compete in arguably the most different conference in the country.
With little room for error amid a fanbase that is accustomed to success, Sayin will likely have the chance to prove himself early, and the rankings suggest he'll be just fine in doing that.