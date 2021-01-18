NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
2021 NFL Scouting Combine Has Been Canceled

The NFL announced that it has canceled the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine has been canceled. In the statement from the NFL, it said that all workouts would be done on campus.

Here's a little bit from the NFL statement that Schefter posted.

"Any workouts will take place on individual pro days on college campuses. We will work with the schools to encourage consistency in testing and drills across pro days and ensure that all clubs have access to video from those workouts, irrespective of whether the club is represented at a particular workout."

Prospects will still receive "combine invites," and those players will do media interviews with NFL clubs and NFL media. Those interviews will be done virtually according to the release. According to the NFL release, "each club will be permitted to send one physician and one athletic trainer to conduct these in-person exams, which will likely be scheduled over a two or three-day period." 

