Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 Opponent Preview: UCLA Bruins
With the 2025 college football season just around the corner, it's time to take an in-depth look at theOhio State Buckeyes' schedule prior to week one.
After head coach Ryan Day and his squad play the Purdue Boilermakers in week eleven, Ohio State will host the UCLA Bruins in one of their final home games of the 2025 regular season. Led by head coach DeShaun Foster, the Bruins in their first season in the Big Ten Conference with a 5-7 overall record, along with a 3-5 record in conference play.
Here's everything you need to know about the Buckeyes' week twelve matchup.
Key Returners/Additions
Returners: Jalen Berger (RB), Kwazi Gilmer (WR), Garrett DiGiorgio (LG), Siale Taupaki (DT), Jalen Woods (WILL) Croix Stewart (FS)
Additions: Nico Iamaleva (QB), Mikey Matthews (WR), Julian Armella (RG), Reuben Unije (RT), Courtland Ford (LT), Nico Davillier (EDGE), Cole Martin (NB), Andre Jordan (CB), Robert Stafford (CB), Key Lawrence (SAF)
UCLA's Strengths
During Foster's run in the transfer portal this offseason, the second-year head coach managed to land former Tennessee Volunteers' quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
The five-star high school prospect is coming off an interesting 2024 campaign in the Southeastern Conference, as he threw for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 63.8 precent of his pass attempts. This will be the second time Day and the Buckeyes will face off against Iamaleava after Ohio State's first-round playoff victory over the Volunteers last season. During that matchup, the Buckeyes held the young quarterback to 104 passing yards and 45.2 completion percentage.
Luckily for Iamaleava, Foster was able to revamp his offensive line prior to the 2025 season. The Bruins are set to bring back starting left guard Garrett DiGiorgio, while also nabbing right guard Juilan Armella, right tackle Reuben Unije and left tackle Courtland Ford. The additions up front will be perfect for the Bruins offensive attack this season, as it allows more time for Iamaleave to operate in the pocket this season.
On defense, the Bruins will feature a nice blend of returning players and transfer portal additions in 2025. UCLA's front seven took a major hit this offseason with linebackers Carson Swesinger, Oluwafemi Oladejo and Kain Medrano off to the NFL. However, Foster was able to find multiple starting caliber players in the front seven this offseason, such as EDGE Nico Davillier. The former Arkansas standout will join defensive tackle Siale Taupaki as the top playmakers in the trenches.
UCLA's Weaknesses
Despite the program's massive haul in the portal, UCLA lost multiple offensive weapons from their 2024 starting lineup. This includes lead rusher TJ Harden, which means Foster must turn to senior running back Jalen Burger this season who finished with 178 rushing yards on 48 carries in 2024.
Looking at the receivers, Kwazi Gilmer and Titus Mokiao-Atimalala will be joined by former California Golden Bear receiver Mikey Matthews to round out the core pass catchers in 2025. Gilmer and Mokiao-Atimalala combined for a total 639 receiving yards and three touchdowns last year, while Matthews ended with 272 receiving yards. With all the new faces on offense this season, the Bruins will have plenty of time to adjust their offensive attack before they take on the Buckeyes.
UCLA's offense may have a few questions heading into the 2025 season, but it's the program's defense that must improve from last season. The Bruins ranked second-to-last in passing yards allowed per game in the Big Ten Conference last year with an average of 244.7 yards per game. And despite the newest member of the conference snagging reinforcements with cornerback Andre Jordan and safety Key Lawrence, UCLA must improve their efforts to defend their air in this season.
While the Bruins struggled to stop the passing game in 2024, Foster was able to contain opposing offensive's rushing attacks last year with their incredible linebacker trio. But with the core group gone this season, the program will rely on senior middle linebacker JonJon Vaughns and sophomore weak side linebacker Jalen Woods to be the enforcers on the ground in 2025.
