Ohio State Buckeyes Edge Rusher Linked To Philadelphia Eagles
As the season progresses for the Ohio State Buckeyes, mock drafts for the 2025 NFL Draft continue to be released.
Jack Sawyer has been the edge rusher from Ohio State that seems to continue to be looked at as a first-round prospect. One new mock draft actually has JT Tuimoloau as the first-round selection though.
Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic released his mock draft on Thursday and to no surprise believes that Emeka Egbuka will be an early selection in the upcoming draft. After the Denver Broncos take the star wide receiver with pick No. 16, JT Tuimoloau becomes the only other Ohio State player to be picked in the first round.
At No. 29, the Philadelphia Eagles pick the 6'5", 270-pound defensive end from Edgewood, Washington. Tuimoloau would then be joining Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat and Nolan Smith Jr. in the rotation of the edge.
So far this season, Tuimoloau has tallied 17 solo tackles (26 total) and also added 4.5 sacks. With just one more sack, he would statistically have his best season as a pass rusher with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Tuimoloau is a player with good size, plenty of athletic ability and flashes of star potential. The problem is that he is not consistently dominant at the collegiate ranks. He will go quiet for even a game or two before putting together a really strong performance.
Although it is hard to expect Tuimoloau to be dominant at the next level, he could be a major asset in a solid rotation of pass rushers. His fit with the Eagles certainly makes some sense.
The question for Tuimoloau will likely be if he can creep up to the first round. The more likely scenario may be a second-round selection instead.