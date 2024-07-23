Ohio State Buckeyes' Head Coach Ryan Day Provides Some Valuable Insight On The Wide Receivers
The talent in the Ohio State wide receiver room is undeniable, yet the Buckeyes have been ranked numerous times behind the Oregon Ducks when evaluating receiving corps. Even the Missouri Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels have snuck ahead of the Buckeyes before, prior to this upcoming season. The only knock on this group seems to be the inexperience at the collegiate level with so many young players in the room.
Many of those young receivers will be competing for significant reps this year. The Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day was asked about how things looked on the depth chart at wide receiver No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6. His response should catch the attention of listeners for several reasons.
"Brandon Inniss. You feel Brandon Inniss when you're out there, so this is going to be a great opportunity for him to do that," remarked Day. "Jayden Ballard is another guy who has been at the program a while, we need him to step up and make an impact. He is a down the field threat with great speed."
Day then continued by mentioning several other names, "Bryson Rodgers is another guy that gives us some playmaking ability in the slot. He's gotten bigger, he's gotten stronger. He needs to continue to play that way because he has the ability to run routes and get open against anybody in the country in my opinion. Kojo Antwi is somebody that has to step up as well."
After touching on several players in the wide receiver room, the names that Day did not mention should be of note. He did not reference Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, Jeremiah Smith or Mylan Graham initially. He did circle back to Graham later when sitting down for his much longer press conference later in the day. With Graham arriving in the summer, Day expressed that it is tougher for those players to get a quick start headed into the season.
The outside expectation headed into this season has been that Egbuka, Tate and Smith will be the starting three receivers with Inniss as No. 4. This felt like confirmation from Day at Big Ten Media Day.
Not only did Day appear to elude to a top three wide receiver group of Egbuka, Tate and Smith, but he also provided some valuable insight on the potential of Inniss's usage. Not only does Inniss appear to be in-line for the No. 4 spot on the depth chart, but he may even be another player to get work out of the backfield if the team needs it.
The praise for Inniss throughout the day from Ryan Day is encouraging for the outlook of his future this season and beyond.
It may be safe to assume that this will be a fun group to watch during fall camp and throughout the season.