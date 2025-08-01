Buckeyes Now

Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Drops Bold Opinion on Freshman WR

Ohio State Buckeyes' star receiver Jeremiah Smith recently revealed his excitement for the program's high-touted freshman.

Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
The Ohio State Buckeyes may have found their next addition to the program's incredible wide receiver pipeline to the NFL.

Head coach Ryan Day has managed to have at least one wideout selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2022, along with five total receivers being day one picks during the stretch. Both Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate will look to continue this trend in the near future, however, freshman Mylan Graham might be next in line for the Buckeyes.

When asked about the young playmaker on Friday, Smith told reporters that Graham "is a dog."

"He's a dog," Smith said. "Just needs to get the mental things right, but he's gonna be a dog, for sure."

Coming out of high school, Graham was the No. 7-ranked wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class, as well as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Indiana, according to 247Sports' Composite. He attracted the addition of multiple power-four programs after a remarkable 2022 season at New Haven High School, tallying 1,149 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on just 48 catches.

With the Buckeyes returning two of program's top pass catches from 2024 in Smith and Tate, Graham will have an uphill battle ahead of him in order to carve out a role in the offense this season. Luckily for the young talent, he could see some playing time in the slot, which was previously held down by 2025 first-round pick Emeka Egbuka. Veteran receiver Brandon Inniss saw a decent workload in the slot for Ohio State last season outside of Egbuka, as he totaled 176 receiving yards and one touchdown on 14 catches in 2024.

