Ohio State Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin Receives Harsh Warning
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin is facing a gigantic mound of pressure heading into the 2025 college football season, as expectations are through the roof.
A former five-star recruit, Sayin is attempting to fill the shoes of Will Howard, who just became a Columbus cult hero after leading Ohio State to its first national championship in a decade. Not only that, but he has already been garnering Heisman Trophy buzz, with many labeling him one of the top quarterback talents we have seen in quite some time.
The problem is that Sayin struggled in spring practice and failed to separate himself from Lincoln Kienholz as the Buckeyes' starter. In fact, head coach Ryan Day said the two were neck and neck.
Ohio State begins camp this Thursday, which means that Sayin will have a month to prove himself as the guy for Day and Co., and Brandon Little of A to Z Sports has sent a rather stern warning to the 19-year-old in the process.
"If Sayin isn’t ready to be the leader and playmaker the Buckeyes need, they likely won’t reach their ultimate goals in 2025. It’s that simple," Little wrote. "We saw something similar unfold with Kyle McCord a couple of seasons ago. How quickly a starter is named in fall camp may be very telling."
It's definitely true that Ohio State's repeat hopes in 2025 hinge on whether or not Sayin is up to the challenge, and thus far, it's a fair question to ask.
Sayin threw just 12 passes last season, so he is vastly inexperienced, and it stands to reason that the weight of the expectations could be too much for the youngster to bear this year.
We'll see what happens, but all eyes will definitely be on Sayin in the coming weeks.
