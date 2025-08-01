Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Major Injury Update on Friday

The Ohio State Buckeyes received a massive injury update regarding a project starting defensive lineman on Friday.

Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Eddrick Houston (96) during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Eddrick Houston (96) during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
With the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day beginning their preseason practices this week, fans received a massive injury update of a projected stater on Friday.

After sustaining an injury on the first day of practice, defensive tackle Eddrick Houston is back on the field today, but was stretching off to the side, according to Adam King.

With the Buckeyes' front four on defense last year making the jump to the NFL this offseason, Houston was projected to become a starter for the 2025 season. As a former four-star prospect, the Buford, GA native managed to tally seven tackles and two pass deflections last season despite being buried on the depth chart.

CFB insider Pete Thamel reported on Thursday that Houston's injury was not considered "long-term", which was a huge relief for the Day the program.

Outside of Houston, junior Kayden McDonald is projected as the team's nose tackle after tallying 19 tackles and 1.5 tackles for losses in limited time last season. The interior defensive line also includes former Ole Miss transfer Tywone Malone Jr. and Will Smith Jr., as both players will be in the Buckeyes' defensive rotation this season.

Dylan Feltovich

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

