Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Major Injury Update on Friday
With the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day beginning their preseason practices this week, fans received a massive injury update of a projected stater on Friday.
After sustaining an injury on the first day of practice, defensive tackle Eddrick Houston is back on the field today, but was stretching off to the side, according to Adam King.
With the Buckeyes' front four on defense last year making the jump to the NFL this offseason, Houston was projected to become a starter for the 2025 season. As a former four-star prospect, the Buford, GA native managed to tally seven tackles and two pass deflections last season despite being buried on the depth chart.
CFB insider Pete Thamel reported on Thursday that Houston's injury was not considered "long-term", which was a huge relief for the Day the program.
Outside of Houston, junior Kayden McDonald is projected as the team's nose tackle after tallying 19 tackles and 1.5 tackles for losses in limited time last season. The interior defensive line also includes former Ole Miss transfer Tywone Malone Jr. and Will Smith Jr., as both players will be in the Buckeyes' defensive rotation this season.
