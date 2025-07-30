Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes' Top Defenders Earn High Recognition Ahead of Season

Two Ohio State Buckeyes' defenders were recently named to a prestigious watch list ahead of the 2025 CFB season.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) celebrates an interception with cornerback Jordan Hancock (7), safety Lathan Ransom (8) and safety Caleb Downs (2) at the end of the first half of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Ohio State won 20-13.
Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) celebrates an interception with cornerback Jordan Hancock (7), safety Lathan Ransom (8) and safety Caleb Downs (2) at the end of the first half of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Ohio State won 20-13. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As we quickly approach the 2025 college football season, the Ohio State Buckeyes continue to rack up the preseason recognition heading into week one.

After stellar performances throughout the program's 2024-25 National Championship run, Buckeyes' safety Caleb Downs and cornerback Davison Igbinosun were named to the Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List on Wednesday.

The prestigious award is "presented to the nation's best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character." The last time an Ohio State player won the Jim Thorpe Award was back in 2008 when Malcolm Jenkins during his senior season. But now, the program has a legitimate shot to take home the award once again this year with Downs and Igbinosun.

Downs, who came to Columbus via the transfer portal in 2024, was easily one of the best defenders in all of college football last season. The sophomore safety finished with 55 solo tackles and one interception in 2024, while also posting an incredible PFF defensive grade of 85.7. At six-foot, 205 lbs., Downs has cleary established himself as a leader of the Buckeyes defense, and is widely considered to be the No. 1 player heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.

In addition to Downs, Ohio State's secondary unit will be led by Igbinosun, who offers plenty of experience to a defense that lost multiple starters last season. In his second season with the Buckeyes, Igbinosun finished the year with seven pass breakups and two interceptions. And while senior defender will become the team's No. 1 cornerback this season, Igbinosun has shown signs of improvement every season with the Buckeyes.

