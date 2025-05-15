Ohio State Buckeyes Star Jeremiah Smith's Hype Continues Rising After Latest Ranking
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has the chance to be one of the greatest to ever do it at the college level when all is said and done. Heck, there are already people projecting that he'll be a Hall of Famer at the NFL level.
That's how impressive the former 5-star and top overall player in the 2024 recruiting class was at Ohio State his freshman season. He didn't look like a freshman. He looked like he belonged amongst the juniors and seniors at Ohio State. He looked like he belonged amongst the top overall players in the nation.
That was as a freshman. Throw in another offseason of training and getting to know new offensive coordinator Brian Hartline's ins and outs, and there's a chance Smith could be Heisman Trophy-worthy in 2025.
In fact, On3's Clark Brooks is ranking Smith as the top overall player in the nation heading into the 2025 season.
"No need to overthink this one. Smith was spectacular as a freshman and has all the makings of a future star. He has the size (6’3, 215), the speed (former Florida state champion in the 110 and 400 meter hurdles), and skill (did you not watch any college football last year?) to be the next phenom at the position and rule the sport for the next two years," Brooks said.
Smith caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 17.3 yards per reception. Sure, some of his production will come down to who head coach Ryan Day selects to be OSU's starting quarterback in 2025, but Smith could probably put up 100 receptions and 1,000-plus yards with you or I throwing him the football.
He's just that good, and the hype is real.