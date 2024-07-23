Ohio State, Oregon And Texas Predicted To Beat Michigan On ESPN's Get Up

Heather Dinich predicts Michigan loses 3 games in Sherrone Moore's inaugural season:



"When I look at this team, I see 3 losses Greeny: at home against Texas, at home against Oregon, and as we just talked about against the Buckeyes."



