Ohio State, Oregon And Texas Predicted To Beat Michigan On ESPN's Get Up
Not only are the Ohio State Buckeyes looking to win a Big Ten Championship and a National Championship in the 2024-25 season, but Ryan Day and his squad will desperately want to avenge a few consecutive losses to the Michigan Wolverines. Despite dominating in the rivalry since the turn of the century, the Buckeyes have faltered in recent times against their archrival.
Under the guidance of Jim Harbaugh, Michigan has entered The Game the past few seasons with a physical offensive line, running backs with plenty of skill and a strategy to take Ohio State linebackers out of the game with pullers. It was an effective approach and the Wolverines were simply more physical.
A lot has changed for "The Team Up North" since the end of last season. Jim Harbaugh took the Los Angeles Chargers head coach job in the NFL, they lost a ton of players to the NFL Draft and Sherrone Moore was appointed the head coach job for the Wolverines. The NCAA investigation into the sign-stealing operation also currently looms over the Michigan program. For Michigan, there appears to be a lot of unknowns, yet they still have a good roster. Players like cornerback Will Johnson, defensive tackle Mason Graham and tight end Colston Loveland will be important for Michigan's success in 2024.
Despite still being a competitive squad, ESPN senior writer Heather Dinich believes that the Wolverines will take a significant step back this season. She appeared on Get Up on Tuesday morning and said that not only would the Ohio State Buckeyes defeat Michigan, but so would the Oregon Ducks and the Texas Longhorns.
"When I look at this team, I see three losses Greeny," said Dinich to Mike Greenburg. "At home against Texas, at home against Oregon and as we just talked about against the Buckeyes."
Dinich appears to be very confident in the Buckeyes, Ducks and Longhorns, while not feeling the same way about the new-look Wolverines.
With Ryan Day, Denzel Burke, Emeka Egbuka and Jack Sawyer set to speak with the media at Big Ten Media Day on Tuesday afternoon, it would not be a surprise to hear a question about Michigan and that rivalry game at the end of November. With the talented roster of Ohio State and the motivation to avenge some recent history, that game will most certainly be circled on the calendar.