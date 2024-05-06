'Best in the Sport!' Ohio State Buckeyes No. 1 in Joel Klatt's Post-Spring College Football Rankings
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt knows a little something about college football.
Klatt has the Ohio State Buckeyes listed as one of his four elite teams alongside Texas, Georgia and Oregon. But he also thinks the gang from Columbus is the No. 1 team in the sport right now after spring practices.
"Ohio State's roster is the best roster in the sport," Klatt said on the "The Joel Klatt Show." "What they did this offseason, in a lot of ways, is unprecedented: keeping the talent that they had off of their own roster, acquiring talent not only through high school recruiting but also through the portal."
Of the Buckeyes' defense, Klatt noted it "makes them the number one team in the country because they will be the number one defense in the country."
Klatt dared use the word, "historic," to describe the 2024 Ohio State defense.
"I think Ohio State is going to have as good of a defense as we've seen in a long time, maybe going all the way back to the 2021 Georgia team," Klatt said.
He also called the running backs the "best backfield in the country" with TreVeyon Henderson and Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins.
The difference between this edition of Buckeyes football and previous is that there are so many strengths to this team outside of the quarterback position, that the signal caller can be successful no matter who starts.
Ohio State currently has five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in Kansas State transfer Will Howard, Devin Brown, Lincoln Kienholz, Air Noland, and Alabama transfer Julian Sayin.