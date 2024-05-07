Where Does Ohio State Buckeyes QB Room Rank Nationally?
Spring football is behind us and the second transfer portal window is closed. During this somewhat dead time of college football news, position rankings are king, and there is no group that's more fun to rank than quarterbacks.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have boasted an embarrassment of riches under center in recent years, and this season should be no different. And On3 thinks so too.
The Buckeyes are ranked near the top, nationally, in quarterback rooms, coming in at No. 2 per On3.
"Somehow, the Buckeyes exited the second portal window with all five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Will Howard and Devin Brown are competing for the starting job, while five-star freshman transfer Julian Sayin is nipping at their heels for playing time, too. Lincoln Kienholz remains a developmental option, and five-star freshman Air Noland could vie for the QB1 role in 2025 if he’s able to push Sayin."
The SEC dominates the list with seven entries, and Notre Dame appears as an independent. The Big Ten has two teams represented, with the Buckeyes at No. 2 and the Oregon Ducks at No. 3.
The complete list is as follows:
10. Texas A&M Aggies
9. Florida Gators
8. LSU Tigers
7. Ole Miss Rebels
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
5. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. Georgia Bulldogs
3. Oregon Ducks
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
1. Texas Longhorns
In the wake of the spring game last month, coach Ryan Day says the starting position is up for grabs. But whoever starts under center in Game 1, the team seems set at the position for the next couple of years at least with Brown, Howard and two of the top freshmen recruits in the nation.