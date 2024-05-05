'I Love Columbus!' Ex Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Praises 2024 Buckeyes
As expected, former Ohio State Buckeyes wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. was the first receiver taken in the 2024 NFL Draft after being selected by the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 overall.
While he's ready to begin the next chapter of his career in the NFL, he'll also be keeping tabs on his former teammates back in Columbus, telling media members before the draft that he wishes the best for this season's Buckeyes.
"I hope they go on and accomplish all their dreams and goals as a team," Harrison said, perEleven Warriors. "I’m sure they want to beat the team up north, like every year, and then win a national championship. So, I'll be rooting for them from where I’m at."
Harrison followed his Hall of Fame father's footsteps into the NFL and indicated the decision to leave school early wasn't an easy one to make.
"I love Columbus," he said. "The city, the people, the fans are awesome. I'm definitely going to miss them. I miss my teammates and my coaches already."
After Harrison dominated the competition in back-to-back seasons as a consensus All-American, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said on the day of the draft that his former wideout will surely succeed at the next level.
"Whoever gets him tonight will get a franchise player," Day declared, per WSYX's Kellyanne Stitts.
Harrison posted 2,532 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2022 and 2023 and hopes to continue that success in Arizona alongside 2018 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Kyler Murray.