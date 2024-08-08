Ohio State Star Corner Lists 2 Olympic Sports He Would Excel In
Recently, Denzel Burke was one of three players to represent the Ohio State Buckeyes at Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis. With the Paris Olympics currently ongoing, it seems fitting that the Big Ten Conference social media team asked players which Olympic Sport they would compete in if the opportunity presented itself.
The star cornerback for the Buckeyes did not just list one sport though. Instead, Burke confidently gave his top two.
"Track and field and boxing. Top two," stated the veteran defensive back.
Burke is known for locking down the opposing team's star wide receivers. This means that he no stranger to being matched up against elite speed. When Burke runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and Ohio State's Pro Day this coming spring that will be a true test of his speed. Even though Burke may not end up being the fastest defensive back when it comes to the testing numbers, his confidence in his speed is evident.
There were numerous track and field and basketball answers, but Burke's boxing reference was the lone one for this sport. This is probably the more surprising of the two sports for Burke.
That being said, the cornerback position does involve some quick hand movement. A strong "pop" to initially jam a wide receiver in press man coverage isn't the perfect translation to boxing, but perhaps those skills would help.
Setting aside this hypothetical situation, Burke is an excellent cornerback and adds plenty of experience to the Ohio State secondary. Although he may never compete in the Olympics, Burke has an opportunity to play football at an elite level. Not only could Burke be instrumental in leading the Buckeyes to championships this season, but he should be expected to be an early-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.