Why Ohio State Buckeyes Teammates Praising Caleb Downs Matters
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a few of the best players in the country on their team, including wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs.
Downs, who was experimented some in nickel formations during training camp, was elected to be among the four captains for the Buckeyes this upcoming season. His second in Columbus, Downs is going to be the leader of the defense along with fellow captain Sonny Styles. That's quite a bit of pressure as the Buckeyes should have one of the top defenses in the sport.
The pressure has always been high for Downs, who was ranked as the No. 1 overall safety and the 8th overall player in the Class of 2023. Having led the SEC in tackles his freshman season, Downs dominated at Alabama before joining a Buckeyes secondary that was littered with quality and experience last season.
Downs was able to play loosely, but he's now got the captain title. The defense is going to go as he does, and that's certainly okay with him. Downs spoke on his faith, and that impact on his leadership recently. On top of that, Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Davison Igbinosun touched on how they voted for Downs as captain and also how they view the star heading into the season.
Downs goes on to say that his faith and belief in God has helped foster some of the relationships with teammates that helped him to be elected as one of the four captains of this program.
Having your teammates brought in is huge. Downs is going to be the leader of the secondary, and if things aren't going well within a game, they're going look at him. From the sound of it, he's going to be able to lead with poise as well.
With everyone on the same level heading into the season, the Buckeyes' defense should be primed and ready for a first-week battle against the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns. With a top-ten pick in Downs in their secondary, Arch Manning and company are going to have to think twice before throwing in Ohio Stadium.