Ohio State Secures Thrilling Visit With Mammoth 5-Star WR Recruit
You will have a difficult time finding any other school in the country that lands more elite wide receivers than the Ohio State Buckeyes, and on that note, Ohio State is already making headway on another top recruit at the position.
Steve Wiltfong of On 3 has revealed that the Buckeyes will be hosting five-star receiver Monshun Sales for a visit this fall. The 6-foot-5 Sales hails from Lawrence North High School in Indiana, a school that also produced former Ohio State basketball stars Greg Oden and Mike Conley.
Sales is also being chased by Michigan, LSU, Indiana, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M, so the Buckeyes will certainly be facing some stiff competition for his services.
The class of 2027 prospect is the second-ranked wide receiver in the country and the 13th-ranked player overall, via 247 Sports' composite rankings.
Should Ohio State nab Sales, his arrival would come at a perfect timing, as it would coincide with the time that Jeremiah Smith likely takes his talents to the NFL level (Smith is not draft eligible until 2027).
The Buckeyes have only landed a commitment from one 2027 recruit: fellow wide out Jamier Brown, who announced his decision to head to Columbus back in November.
Ohio State already has five receivers on tap for 2026. That includes five-star prospect Chris Henry, who also stands 6-foot-5. Imagine the Buckeyes having a pair of 6-foot-5 receivers on the field?
Of course, it's very early in the recruiting process as far as Sales is concerned, but based on Ohio State's track record when it comes to landing top wide receivers, you have to like the Buckeyes' chances.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Receives Striking Contract Prediction
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Smacked With Grim Prediction Against Texas
MORE: Ohio State Star Drops Telling Statement on Buckeyes' Glaring Concern
MORE: Ohio State Transfer Addition Predicted to Break Huge Buckeyes Curse
MORE: Jets Coach Offers Major Status Update on Former Ohio State Star