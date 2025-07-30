NFL Star Revisits Scathing Comments on Ohio State Coach Ryan Day
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day certainly had his fair share of detractors following the team's fourth straight loss to the Michigan Wolverines last November, and that included Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Many were calling for Day's job, criticizing the 46-year-old for his inability to win big games — especially against the Team Up North.
Crosby was one of those people, taking to The Rush (his podcast) to proclaim that Ohio State should can Day in favor of a reunion with Urban Meyer.
Well, Day made Crosby — and everyone else — eat their words by ultimately leading the Buckeyes to a national championship, and now, Crosby has recanted his original statement.
Crosby paid a visit to Ohio State earlier this month, and he not only came away very impressed with the Buckeyes' facility, but he openly admitted he was wrong about Day.
“Big shoutout to the Buckeyes,” Crosby said on The Rush. “As everyone knows, I grew up an Ohio State fan — die-hard Ohio State fan. I know I had some comments about our guy (Day), but he came through. What did I say? He’s got to win a natty, and look what they did."
The Buckeyes indeed won a title, and they did in dominant fashion, romping through the College Football Playoff on thier way to a resounding win over Notre Dame in the National Championship Game.
Needless to say, Day's seat is now as cool as it can be, and Crosby is perfectly content with that. Everyone else should be, too.
