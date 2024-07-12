Ohio State's Will Howard And Carnell Tate's College Football 25 Ratings Revealed
Thursday presented more information about College Football 25 by EA Sports, just one day after the Top 100 ratings in the video game were revealed.
To recap, here is what had been learned about the Ohio State Buckeyes previously. A few weeks back, the team ratings were revealed and Ohio State sits in the No. 2 spot, tied with Oregon, with a team rating of 93. Georgia happens to be the top dog with a 95 overall.
Now on Wednesday, in the Top 100 rankings for individual players, the Buckeyes have two of the Top 10 players in the game with Caleb Downs and Quinshon Judkins. Eight players hold ratings of 90 or higher and sit in the Top 100. That is the most of any team in the game.
On Thursday, Hayes Fawcett revealed that superstar freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith holds an impressive rating of 84, which is pretty high for a true freshman. This makes the wide out one of the highest-rated freshmen in the game.
Also on Thursday, Josh Pate of CBS Sports and host of Late Kick Live, said he played the game using Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Oregon and Ohio State. He then gave his own exclusive previews for each team. In the preview on the Buckeyes, he unveiled the ratings for two other key players. Sophomore wide receiver Carnell Tate holds an 85 overall, just one point higher than his freshman teammate in Smith. Kansas State quarterback transfer Will Howard also checks in at an 85 overall.
Tate impressed in practice last year and is expected to have a solid season in 2024 as his workload is set to significantly increase from his freshman season. Last year he caught 18 passes for 264 yards and one touchdown in limited reps in game settings.
As for Howard, most people expect him to win the quarterback battle over Devin Brown. The veteran signal caller threw for 2,643 yards and 24 touchdowns in his final season with the Wildcats. Pate did add that Howard's running ability in the video game will add another dimension to the offense of the Buckeyes' in the game.
The final bit of information that should catch everyone's attention when it comes to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the video game is what Pate said about their number one overall rated defense. Of the 11 starters, 10 of those players hold ratings of 85 or better.
As the anticipation grows for this game, the reports about Ohio State keep making it sound better and better for the Buckeyes. The July 19th release date is just around the corner.