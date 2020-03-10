BuckeyeMaven
Ohio State Cancels In-Person Classes Until March 30

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State has cancelled all in-person classes until March 30 due to fears of a Coronavirus outbreak on campus.

All classes will be held on line.

OSU President Michael Drake informed students in a campus-wide email:

"While there are no campus-associated cases of COVID-19, we know that there are at least three confirmed cases in the state of Ohio, and we expect that there will be more," Drake's email read. "We are being proactive in an effort to prevent illness and continue the important work of the university."

Three confirmed cases of the virus were confirmed in Cleveland, 140 miles from Columbus, on Monday.

OSU also cancelled all university-related international travel.

Ohio State is scheduled to play in the Big Ten men's basketball tournament in Indianapolis at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

OSU's football team is taking a previously-scheduled week off for spring break.

