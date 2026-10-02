Ohio State Captain Kenyatta Jackson Jr. Has a Blunt Message Before Iowa

Ohio State gave up 200 rushing yards to Illinois. With Iowa’s run-heavy offense up next, captain Kenyatta Jackson Jr. was direct about the Buckeyes’ performance and what needs to change.

“It wasn’t acceptable…200 rushing yards...it’s terrible,” Jackson said. “So, you know, with me being the captain, me being the leader, it starts with a D line, and...know that me and my guys will be ready on Saturday with Iowa and run the game.”

Jackson said the defense got away from its assignments when players tried to make plays on their own.

“I think people were just trying to make plays, trying to be, you know, play hero ball instead of doing their job, standing in the gaps, but I mean it’s all fixable,” he said.

He described “hero ball” as abandoning an assignment to chase a play elsewhere.

“So hero ball is basically, you know, just doing your own thing, not, you know, playing within the scheme, not doing your job to the best that you can,” Jackson said. “Just, you know, if I’m a 3 tech and I’m supposed to stay in the big gap and I wanna play hero ball, that’s pretty much just him, you know, trying to. Do whatever he wants to do. Jumping out of his B gap, going in the A gap, or whatever...we gotta be who we’re supposed to be. Just do your job. You don’t gotta play hero ball. Just do your job and you know everything’s gonna take care of itself."

Jackson also dismissed the idea that Ohio State’s defensive issues could be explained by the loss of key players from last season.

“No, there’s no explanation,” Jackson said. “I mean, yeah, we lost those guys, but you know, the talent that we have in the D-line room or the defense in general, I mean, is there as well.”

The Hawkeyes will test that resolve. Kenyatta pointed to their size up front and their stretch run game as challenges Ohio State must handle.

“They’re real big up front. Their stretch game is, you know, that’s who they are,” he said. “We just have to have a lot of knockback on the line of scrimmage, um, and then get off and blocks.”

The Illinois game has given the defensive line extra motivation, Jackson said.

“I mean, yeah, from the D line, I know we have a chip on our shoulder,” he said. “Iowa is a running team, a heavy running team, and, you know, it’s a challenge for us on Saturday just to stop the run.”

Jackson also pointed to Iowa’s comeback win over Michigan as a reminder that Ohio State has to stay focused for the full game.

“With us on Saturday, we just got to play 60 minutes of football...and that’s what we’re gonna do."