Kirk Ferentz Says Iowa Will Need a Perfect Game to Upset Ohio State

Iowa is 4-0 and ranked No. 14, but Ferentz isn’t understating the challenge of facing No. 5 Ohio State. The Buckeyes are 3-1, and Ferentz said Iowa will need to be nearly flawless.

“It’s going to take a perfect game, basically, for us,” Ferentz said.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin has thrown for 1,206 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception. Jeremiah Smith has been a major part of that production, with 617 receiving yards and seven touchdowns through four games.

Smith has greatly impressed Ferentz going all the way back to when the Hawkeyes first began preparing for him two years ago. The coach remembers plays when Smith appeared to be covered well but still came down with the ball.

“Sometimes you can have him perfectly defended and he’ll still make a play,” Ferentz said. “That’s what great players do.”

Iowa will have to decide how much attention to give Smith without leaving other parts of the field exposed. Ferentz knows there’s no simple answer.

“If you can find a way to maybe make them play a little bit off their rhythm, that’s a good thing,” he said. “But it’s easier said than done.”

Ferentz Sees a Familiar Ohio State Standard

Ferentz has seen the Buckeyes consistency over the years and praised Ryan Day’s team for being prepared and disciplined.

“They’re always prepared,” Ferentz said. “They’re talented, but they’re well coached and well prepared and don’t beat themselves very often.”

Over the Buckeyes’ past 16 games, Ferentz said, “they’ve really only had two contests that were even close.”

“It’s a little bit easier to talk about them than go out and compete against them,” the head coach added.

Iowa will need to find more production on the ground. The Hawkeyes have averaged 75.5 rushing yards over their last two games. Kamari Moulton leads the team with 284 yards and two touchdowns, and Ferentz said the fix starts with the basics: “a little better blocking and a little better running.”

Ohio State has only allowed an aveage of 85.7 rushing yards per game, but Illinois was able to run the football wit just under 200 yards last week.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET, with ESPN’s College GameDay set to broadcast live from Iowa City, adding even more excitement to the atmosphere. Ferentz said the Hawkeyes are embracing the opportunity and the spotlight that comes with it, but they understand the challenge ahead.