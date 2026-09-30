3 Team Statistics That Will Determine Outcome for Ohio State Against Iowa

The last time Ohio State traveled to play Iowa, it was the most lopsided defeat Ohio State has seen this century.

Ohio State came into the matchup at Kinnick Stadium as the No. 6 ranked team in the nation and Iowa had started Big Ten play with a lackluster 2-3 record and an offense that had failed to amass 20 points in three out of their last four games.

What followed was a game dominated by Iowa, as they turned the high-octane Buckeyes offense over four times and used a balanced offensive attack leading to a 55-24 Hawkeye victory.

Heading into this Saturday, some of the same elements that won Iowa the game 9 years ago will be looked at again, against a Hawkeye team that sits 4-0 and right outside the current College Football Playoff picture.

With what we have on both teams to this point of the season, here are three key statistics to watch that should directly impact Saturday's top-15 matchup in Iowa City.

Ohio State’s Passing Offense

There are few passing offenses that have looked as electric as Ohio State’s to start the season. Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith headline this, with Sayin ranking in the top-10 of passing yards in the country and Smith leading the entire nation in receiving yards.

Iowa could be the biggest test yet, as they should gameplan better in making Sayin distribute the ball to other receivers.

Iowa’s passing defenses have allowed just over 150 yards a game this season, with Michigan being the first team to over 200 yards against them in a dramatic last-second 20-19 victory for the Hawkeyes.

As well as Sayin and Smith have been to start the year, the versatility of this passing attack for Ohio State has been under scope as no other pass-catcher has truly proven themselves as a second option.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and defensive coordinator Phil Parker may be the most consistent team in the last 15 years in playing their ball: which includes gritty and down-to-the-wire games with an elite defense that can expose good offenses.

There should be no question Iowa will do everything in its power to keep the ball out of Smith’s hands, and Sayin’s ability to spread the ball around will be a determining factor in the Buckeyes success Saturday.

Iowa’s Special Teams Output

Early into their matchup with Michigan last Saturday, Iowa did not look particularly well. They punted twice on offense to start the game and Michigan drove 89 yards down the field to take an early 7-0 lead.

Then, a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown from sophomore running back Braeden Jackson kept Michigan’s touchdown from completely tipping the momentum scale.

These kinds of plays are one to watch in a gritty matchup we should see this Saturday.

Iowa currently ranks 2nd in the country in average kickoff return, and ranks top 50 in punt return average as well.

Ohio State up to this point ranks in the top 20 in the nation in kick return defense, only allowing opponents to 13 yards a return.

Iowa also does a strong job taking advantage of not giving offenses good field position, as they have allowed negative return yards in the punting game.

Ohio State has the talent on both sides of the ball to dominate this game, but special teams is a huge factor to watch in helping Iowa flip the momentum to their side at home.

Iowa’s Rushing Offense

Iowa will present the biggest rushing attack Ohio State has seen thus far, and the Buckeyes’ run defense has been under fire after their recent performance against Illinois.

Against both power four opponents Ohio State has seen so far, they have given up over 140 rushing yards. This is not the standard for a defense that ranked at the top of the country in scoring defense and ranked top-10 in rushing yards allowed per game in 2025.

Iowa has also not fared entirely well in the run game against power four opponents, as they have yet to rush for 100 yards against one but have dominated their other two matchups in this department.

If Iowa is able to muster a strong run game this Saturday, the concern level will continue to rise for this Ohio State defense. It will also allow Iowa to keep the clock moving and keep possession away from the prolific Ohio State offense, raising the concern level for this game.