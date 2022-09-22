Ohio State redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg shared his philosophy on tackling opponents during his media availability on Wednesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Eichenberg and the Buckeyes host Wisconsin on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in their first conference game of the season. The Badgers enter the contest with one of the largest running backs in the Big Ten in sophomore Braelon Allen, but Eichenberg said the size of a running back does not stop him from making tackles.

"You tackle different-sized backs different ways," Eichenberg said. “But I think whatever works is you just got to get me to the ground."

Allen stands 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, which is 21 pounds heavier than Ohio State sophomore TreVeyon Henderson and only four pounds lighter than Eichenberg himself. He complimented Allen and the Badgers when asked for his thoughts on the Wisconsin running game.

"(Allen is) just a great running back running behind a great offensive line," Eichenberg said. “Just great overall."

The Buckeyes will heavily rely on their defensive linemen to stop the Badger ground attack. Eichenberg endorsed Ohio State's men up front, saying they have more than proven themselves over the last three weekends.

"They've played great," Eichenberg said, "All those defensive tackles – Taron (Vincent), Tyleik (Williams), Jerron (Cage), Mike Hall, Jaden McKenzie – I mean, they make our job easy."

Eichenberg said his philosophy on defense is the same at the end of the day, regardless of the running back, receiver or opponent overall.

"(I) just try to do my job," Eichenberg said. "I help the team out as much as I can, really."

