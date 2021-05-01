Former Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai Drafted By The Cleveland Browns

Togiai is the fourth defensive tackle from Ohio State to be picked in the last three drafts.

Former Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 132 overall pick in the fourth round of Saturday’s NFL Draft.

A former four-star prospect from Pocatello (Idaho) Highland, Togiai finished his college career with 49 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble in 33 games with the Buckeyes. He was widely regarded as the strongest player on the roster for the duration of his career, which spanned from 2018-20.

Togiai had a breakout junior season at Ohio State, which included a three-sack performance in a win at Penn State on Oct. 31 that earned him Big Ten defensive player of the week honors. He missed the national championship game against Alabama after he tested positive for coronavirus, but finished the year with 23 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks to earn second-team all-conference honors.

Togiai becomes the fourth defensive tackle from Ohio State to be taken in the last three drafts, joining Dre’Mont Jones in 2019 and DaVon Hamilton and Jashon Cornell in 2020. He’s also the sixth former Buckeye to be selected this year, joining new Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner, Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers, Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Wyatt Davis, San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon and Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning.

Togiai will now team up with former Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward, who in 2019 became the last Buckeye drafted by the Browns.

