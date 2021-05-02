Former Ohio State TE Jake Hausmann Signs UDFA Deal With The Detroit Lions

Hausmann is one of two former Ohio State tight ends to find an NFL team on Saturday.

Although he did not hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft, former Ohio State tight end Jake Hausmann has signed an undrafted free agent deal with The Detroit Lions. The news was first reported by Lettermen Row’s Jeremy Birmingham on Saturday evening.

A former four-star prospect from Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, Hausmann caught just three passes for 26 yards and one touchdown in 30 career games with the Buckeyes. He was primarily used on special teams and as a blocker as the third-string tight end behind Jeremy Ruckert and Luke Farrell, who was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the first pick in the fifth round of the draft.

Hausmann was one of five former Buckeyes to sign a deal as an undrafted free agent on Saturday evening, joining linebackers Justin Hilliard (San Francisco 49ers) and Tuf Borland (Minnesota Vikings), kicker Blake Haubeil (Tennessee Titans) and punter Drue Chrisman (Cincinnati Bengals). Couple that with the 10 players drafted and all 15 Buckeyes who participated in Ohio State’s pro day on March 30 now have NFL teams.

Hausmann will now team up with former Buckeyes offensive guard Jonah Jackson, offensive tackle Taylor Decker, defensive tackle Jashon Cornell and cornerback Jeff Okudah in Detroit.

