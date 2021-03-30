WATCH: Ohio State Football Pro Day Press Conference

FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Ohio State Football Pro Day Press Conference

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as many of the Buckeyes that worked out today for NFL personnel address the media.
Ohio State just wrapped up Pro Day after 14 former Buckeyes worked out for NFL scouts, coaches and general managers.

We are expecting to hear from Justin Fields and several other Buckeyes at the conclusion of today's showcase.

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as many of the Buckeyes that worked out today for NFL personnel address the media. If you're having trouble viewing the press conference in your browser, you can stream it live on our YouTube channel.

