2022 Ohio State Linebacker Target Jalon Walker Commits To Georgia

Salisbury, N.C., four-star linebacker Jalon Walker committed to Georgia on Sunday afternoon over finalists Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, North Carolina and Ohio State.

The 6-foot-2 and 220-pound Walker, who is considered the fourth-best outside linebacker and No. 50 prospect overall in the class of 2022, landed an offer from head coach Ryan Day and linebackers coach Al Washington last May. He was never able to make it to campus due to the pandemic, though, which is why the Buckeyes were never viewed as a serious threat to land his pledge.

That said, Ohio State already holds commitments from three of the top-rated linebackers in the class of 2022 in Marysville, Ohio, four-star Gabe Powers; Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter four-star C.J. Hicks; and Bloomington (Ind.) South four-star Dasan McCullough.

The Buckeyes could potentially add one more, though, with Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed five-star Shawn Murphy and Manvel, Texas, three-star Justin Medlock among those holding an offer from the staff.

