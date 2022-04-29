Williams is the fifth former Crimson Tide wide receiver to be selected in the first round in the last three drafts.

Former Ohio State and Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

A former four-star prospect from St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep, Williams caught 15 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with the Buckeyes. He was passed on the depth chart by Jaxon Smith-Njigba during spring practice and entered his name into the transfer portal last April.

After choosing the Crimson Tide, Williams went on to have the most productive season of his career. He caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns and was named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which was ultimately won by Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison.

Williams unfortunately tore his ACL in Alabama’s loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship in January, but is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery. He should be back to full strength by the time training camp opens in late July or early August.

Williams becomes the third former Buckeye to hear his name called this evening, joining fellow wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave., who went to the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints with the No. 10 and No. 11 overall picks, respectively.

He’s also the fifth former Crimson Tide wide receiver to be selected in the first round in the last three drafts, joining Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy in 2020 and Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith in 2021.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State WR Chris Olave Drafted By New Orleans Saints

Former Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Drafted By New York Jets

NFL Holds Moment Of Silence For Late Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins At Draft

2023 Ohio State OL Target Austin Siereveld Sets Commitment Date

Former Ohio State DL Jacolbe Cowan Transferring To North Carolina

NCAA President Mark Emmert Stepping Down By June 2023

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!