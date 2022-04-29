Olave becomes the second Buckeye to hear his name called on Thursday night, joining fellow wideout Garrett Wilson.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

A former three-star prospect from San Ysidro (Calif.) Mission Hills, Olave finished his college career as one of the most decorated players at his position in school history. He caught 175 passes for 2,702 yards and a school-record 35 touchdowns to pass former wide receiver David Boston, who had 34 scores from 1996-98.

Olave – who was named a team captain heading into his senior season – was named a first-team All-Big Ten selection and first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association after he caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021.

That made him and fellow first-round pick Garrett Wilson (Football Writers Association of American) the first pair of Buckeye wide receivers to garner first-team All-American honors in the same season.

Olave and Wilson are also the first Ohio State wide receivers to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2007, when Ted Ginn Jr. and Anthony Gonzalez went No. 9 overall to the Miami Dolphins and No. 32 overall to the Indianapolis Colts, respectively.

Olave now becomes the seventh former Buckeye on the Saints’ roster, joining wide receiver Michael Thomas, tight end Nick Vannett, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, linebacker Pete Werner and cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Bradley Roby.

