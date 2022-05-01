McCall's extensive experience on offense, defense and as a returner gives him a chance to make the roster.

Although he did not hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft, former Ohio State cornerback Demario McCall announced on Sunday he has earned an opportunity with the Chicago Bears, which is likely an invitation to rookie minicamp.

A former four-star prospect from North Ridgeville, Ohio, McCall spent the first five years of his career with the Buckeyes switching back and forth between running back and wide receiver, which hurt his overall production.

In 41 games running back, wide receiver and kick returner, McCall totaled 1,516 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns. He scored two touchdowns in his first game, but was pretty much an afterthought in the offense during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he caught one pass for 27 yards and had one carry for 12 yards.

After deciding to return for his sixth and final year of eligibility in 2021, McCall approached head coach Ryan Day and former defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs about switching to cornerback. He hoped that his experience on the offensive side of the ball would give him an advantage on defense.

McCall ended up playing in 11 games for Ohio State last fall, mostly on special teams, where he earned two special teams player of the week honors. He finished the season with six tackles and one pass break ups in 92 defensive snaps, and will now take his do-it-all attitude to the next level.

McCall becomes the second former Buckeye to land an opportunity with the Bears after the draft, joining running back Master Teague. They'll be reunited in Chicago with former quarterback Justin Fields.

