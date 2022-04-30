Garrett surprisingly fell out of the draft but wasted no time in finding a home after the seventh round ended.

Although he did not hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft, former Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans.

A former four-star prospect from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Garrett overcame a gunshot wound to the face in August 2020 to record 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception that he returned for a touchdown and earn first-team All-American honors from CBS Sports during his senior season.

Garrett opted to return for the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic and recorded 22 tackles, seven tackle for loss, 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one pass break up and one defensive touchdown in 2021, which netted him first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-American honors from the Associated Press.

In addition to being voted as a team captain by his peers as a fifth-year senior, Garrett was named the winner of the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award, which is presented annually to a player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity.

Garrett – who dealt with an undisclosed injury late in the season and ultimately opted out of the Rose Bowl – finished his college career with a three-tackle performance in the Senior Bowl in February while playing alongside former defensive end Tyreke Smith, who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round.

Most mock drafts projected Garrett as a fourth- or fifth-round pick heading into this week, but after going undrafted, he was able to choose his destination. He'll now be reunited with offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, who was selected by the Titans in the third round on Friday night.

