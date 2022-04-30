Booker's path takes him from club football star to special teams standout to the NFL.

Although he did not hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft, former Ohio State wide receiver Chris Booker has been invited to participate in the Arizona Cardinals' rookie minicamp, according to Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope.

A walk-on from St. Louis John Burroughs School, where he was a teammate of former Buckeye running back Ezekiel Elliott, Booker began his college career at Dayton before transferring to Ohio State with no intention of playing football.

However, after one season with the Buckeyes’ club football team where he earned All-American honors from the National Club Football Association, Booker walked on to varsity team ahead of the 2019 season.

Booker ultimately played in 19 games for the Buckeyes from 2019-21 and finished his career with a modest two catches for 27 yards. It was special teams where he made his mark, though, notably forcing a fumble in the win over Purdue last November, which earned him special teams player of the game honors.

Head coach Ryan Day and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline were planning to put Booker on scholarship this fall, but the NCAA denied his request to play one additional season. He then participated in Ohio State’s Pro Day in March in hopes of impressing scouts.

Booker will now look to follow the same path as former walk-on wide receiver C.J. Saunders, who caught two passes for the Carolina Panthers last season. If he performs well at the rookie minicamp, he could earn a contract from the Cardinals.

