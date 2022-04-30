The Buckeyes have had 11 offensive linemen selected in the last seven drafts, including two this year.

Former Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 238 overall pick in the seventh round of Saturday afternoon’s NFL Draft.

A former three-star prospect from Cincinnati by way of Massillon (Ohio) Washington, Munford played in 58 games for the Buckeyes from 2017-21, including 45 starts at left tackle and left guard. He allowed just 61 pressures and six sacks in 1,714 career pass-blocking snaps.

Munford could have been a early round draft pick had he left school after his senior season, but he opted to return for the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic to fulfill a promise to his mother and earn his degree in human development and family science, which he accomplished last summer.

The leading vote-getter among team captains last season, Munford was the second-ever recipient of the Block “O” jersey, which is bestowed upon the player who best exemplifies the toughness, accountability and character displayed by late All-American and national champion Bill Willis during his career with the Buckeyes from 1942-44.

He also garnered first-team All-Big Ten and first-team All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association and was a finalist for the Lombardi Award, which is given to the nation’s top offensive or defensive lineman or linebacker.

Munford becomes the 11th Ohio State offensive linemen to be selected in the last seven drafts, joining Taylor Decker in 2016, Pat Elflein in 2017, Billy Price and Jamarco Jones in 2018, Michael Jordan and Isaiah Prince in 2019, Jonah Jackson in 2020, Josh Myers and Wyatt Davis in 2021 and Nicholas Petit-Frere, who went to the Tennessee Titans in the third round on Friday night.

