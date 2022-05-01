Both of the Buckeyes' starting defensive tackles have landed an opportunity to continue their NFL careers.

Although he did not hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft, former Ohio State defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson has been invited to participate in the New York Giants' rookie minicamp, according to Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope.

A former four-star prospect from Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, Jackson began his career at Auburn. After a redshirt year, he transferred to Blinn College, where he recorded 80 tackles, nine sacks and three forced fumbles to be named the Southwest Junior College Football Conference’s most valuable player.

Jackson committed to the Buckeyes in 2018 in large part to his relationship with defensive line coach Larry Johnson, who initially recruited him as part of the 2016 recruiting cycle. He then played in 38 games for the program over the next four seasons, taking advantage of the extra season of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic to return to Ohio State last fall.

Jackson notably missed the Rose Bowl after testing positive for COVID-19, but still finished his six-year career with 48 tackles, nine tackles and 3.5 sacks. He now joins fellow starting defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, who signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans, with a chance to make an NFL roster.

