The Buckeyes have now had seven defensive ends selected in the last five drafts.

Former Ohio State defensive end Tyreke Smith was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 158 overall pick in the fifth round of Saturday afternoon’s NFL Draft.

A former four-star prospect from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Smith recorded 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hurries, seven sacks, five pass break ups and one forced fumble in 41 games, including 17 starts, for the Buckeyes from 2018-21.

Smith missed three games last fall as he dealt with an undisclosed injury but finished his senior year strong, tallying 25 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, two pass break ups and the aforementioned fumble to earn second-team All-Big Ten honors from the conference’s coaches and third-team honors from the media.

A four-time Ohio State scholar-athlete and three-time academic All-Big Ten selection, Smith finished his college career in the Senior Bowl in early February. He notably recorded a six-yard sack of Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the third round on Friday night.

Smith now becomes the seventh Buckeye defensive end to be selected in the last five drafts, joining Tyquan Lewis, Sam Hubbard and Jalyn Holmes in 2019, Nick Bosa in 2019, Chase Young in 2020 and Jonathon Cooper in 2021. He'll be the only former Ohio State player on the Seahawks' roster.

