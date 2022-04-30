Ruckert becomes the second Buckeye tight end to be drafted in as many years, joining Luke Farrell.

Former Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of Friday night’s NFL Draft.

A former four-star prospect from Lindenhurst, N.Y., Ruckert caught 54 passes for 615 yards and 12 touchdowns in 45 games during his four-year career with the Buckeyes from 2018-21. That includes a career-high-tying two scores College Football Playoff semifinal win over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

Ruckert had more of a role as a blocker at Ohio State, given the Buckeyes’ receiving corps consisted of first-round picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, as well as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is widely viewed as the top returning wideout in college football. Still, he earned honorable mentioned All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2021.

Ruckert – who was also named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is presented annually to college football’s premier scholar athlete – unfortunately missed the Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine and Ohio State’s Pro Day with a lingering foot injury.

It didn’t hurt his stock, though, as he becomes the second Buckeye tight end to be selected in as many years, joining Luke Farrell, who went to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. He will be reunited on his childhood favorite team with Wilson, was taken by the Jets with the No. 10 overall pick on Thursday night.

