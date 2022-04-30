The Buckeyes have now had at least one offensive linemen selected in seven straight drafts.

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 69 overall pick in the third round of Friday night’s NFL Draft.

A former five-star prospect from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep, Petit-Frere played in 35 games for the Buckeyes from 2018-21, including 20 starts at both left and right tackle. He notably allowed just 36 pressures and three sacks in 1,593 pass-blocking reps during his college career.

Petit-Frere was named a first-team All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and media following his redshirt junior season in 2021, as well as a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America and CBS Sports.

He was also a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, which is presented annually to the nation’s best interior lineman, while anchoring an offense that led the nation with 45.7 points and 561.2 yards per game.

Petit-Frere becomes the sixth Ohio State offensive tackle to be selected in the last 10 drafts, joining Reid Fragel in 2013, Jack Mewhort in 2014, Taylor Decker in 2016, Jamarco Jones in 2018 and Isaiah Prince in 2019.

It’s also the seventh straight draft in which the Buckeyes have had at least one offensive lineman selected, dating back to when Decker was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the No. 16 overall pick in 2016.

Petit-Frere will now be coached by former Ohio State defensive lineman and assistant Mike Vrabel and team up with Jones, who joined the Titans as a free agent this offseason.

