Ohio State OC Kevin Wilson Named Broyles Award Semifinalist

Ohio State offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson was named on Tuesday as one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the best assistant in college football.

Under Wilson’s direction, the Buckeyes lead the nation with 47.2 points and 559.9 yards per game. They also rank sixth in the country in passing with 363.3 yards per game, which is why quarterback C.J. Stroud is among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

Other finalists for the award – which is named after longtime Arkansas head coach and athletic director Frank Broyles – include Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy, Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, Houston defensive coordinator Doug Belk, Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker, Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko, UTSA co-defensive coordinator Jess Loepp, Wake Forest offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero and Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Wilson, who is in his fifth season with the program, is looking to become the third Ohio State assistant to win the award, joining Jim Heacock in 2007 and Tom Herman in 2014. It would be his second time, as he also won the award in 2008 when he was the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma.

