Ohio State Football Awards Captain Prestigious 'Block O' Jersey
The Ohio State Buckeyes have named their 'Block O' award winner, and it is linebacker Sonny Styles. He received the 'Block O' jersey Saturday.
Styles has been a staple of the team's defense for the last several years, so this certainly doesn't come as a surprise to those who have been following the team. Styles is expected to anchor the middle of the defense this season and should be able to thrive with star safety Caleb Downs in the secondary.
Last season, Styles posted his best for Ohio State, ending with 100 tackles and six sacks. More impressively, 11 of those tackles went for a loss. He added five passes defended, a fumble recover and a forced fumble as well. It was a dominant year for the rising star, and with another solid season, he could zoom up the draft boards. Having moved from safety to linebacker the instincts and speed are there.
That said, here's the Buckeyes official release.
Who is Sonny Styles?
Styles was a five-star linebacker and ranked as the second-best safety in the Class of 2022. He was the third-best player from Ohio and the 27th-best nationally. Who were the two in Ohio better than Styles? Well, those were C.J. Hicks and Drew Allar, two notable names.
That said, here's what 247Sports' national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu said about Styles back in 2021.
"Is a physical prototype with height, length and already well into his physical development as a high school junior. Strong in his lower body. Changes directions and runs straight line very well for a player of his size. Smooth in his transitions and is capable of playing in space and even covering man to man at 210 pounds. Shows good ball skills and hands. The question is, long term, will he grow into an outside linebacker even though he has the athletic skills to play safety, or will be some kind of hybrid? If he is to move into the box, he will have to show he can take on blocks and be physical with offensive linemen and lead blockers. Likelihood is he continues to grow towards being in the front seven, but will be a unique athlete at that spot who can still move around and play different roles. The possibilities for him are numerous because of a rare skill set and measureables," Trieu wrote.
The Buckeyes defense could go as Styles does, so his play will be crucial to their 2025 success.