Ohio State Linebacker Baron Browning Declares For The 2021 NFL Draft

The Ohio State linebacker becomes the first in his position group to formally declare for the NFL draft

The linebacker room at Ohio State just got a little emptier as Baron Browning has officially announced that he will enter the NFL Draft in April.

Although his departure was expected, Browning is still the first in his position group to declare his intent for the draft.

“It’s difficult to put into words what my time at Ohio State has meant to me. I came to this university because I wanted to go to a school that could develop me off the field just as much as it could on it. The Ohio State University did that for me, and then some,” Browning said in his social media post announcing his decision.

Browning finished his career with 109 tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His best season in the Scarlet and Gray came as a junior when he totaled 43 tackles and five sacks. He was fifth on the team in 2020 with 30 tackles and also had three tackles for a loss to go along with his two forced fumbles and fumble recoveries.

