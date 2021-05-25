2021 Big Ten Media Days To Be Held In Indianapolis On July 22-23

After a one-year absence due to the pandemic, the Big Ten will once again hold its annual media days this summer. But rather than Chicago, where the two-day event is traditionally held, it will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on July 22-23.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, the change in location is due to the coronavirus restrictions still in place in Chicago, which is just a short drive from the conference’s headquarters in Rosemont, Ill. And even with the new venue, the luncheon that usually accompanies the event will likely be done virtually.

The tentative schedule will have coaches and players from Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, Northwestern and Penn State conduct their in-person interviews on July 22, while Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin will have their media sessions on July 23.

The Big Ten announced almost one year ago to the day that it would not hold its 2020 media days in order to “ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, partners and media” amid the pandemic. The conference then postponed fall sports a few months later, though the decision was later reversed.

That said, the Buckeyes’ upcoming season could begin and end at Lucas Oil Stadium, as the venue is set to host the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship, as well. It is also the site of the Big Ten Championship Game, held annually since 2011.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State WR Johnnie Dixon Signs With Dallas Cowboys

Ohio Senator Proposes Name, Image And Likeness Legislation

QB Quinn Ewers Named Ohio State's Top Commit By SI All-American

Ohio State Signee Malaki Branham Named To Jordan Brand Classic

Anonymous Coaches Believe Ohio State Is A Top-Tier Basketball Program

Several Ohio State Players On Mel Kiper's 2022 NFL Draft Big Board

Broncos View Former Ohio State LB Baron Browning As Special Athlete

Ohio State, Oregon Schedule Home-And-Home Series For 2032-33

Ohio State Set To Hire Seton Hall Assistant Coach Tony Skinn

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook