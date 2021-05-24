Former Ohio State WR Johnnie Dixon Signs With Dallas Cowboys

Dixon joins former Buckeyes Ezekiel Elliott, Noah Brown and Jake McQuaide on the Cowboys' roster.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon has signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

A former four-star prospect from West Palm Beach (Fla.) Dwyer, Dixon overcame numerous knee injuries to catch 67 passes for 1,146 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Buckeyes from 2014-18. He was also named a team captain as a senior.

Dixon signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Houston Texans in 2019 but was cut during the preseason. He then latched on with the Arizona Cardinals, who assigned him to their practice squad for the duration of the season.

Hampered by abdomen and hamstring injuries, Dixon was ultimately waived by the Cardinals last September. He then had a tryout earlier this month with the Cleveland Browns but was unable to secure a contract.

Dixon, who was one of three players to work out in Dallas last Friday, now joins a loaded receivers room that includes Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown, among others.

