Big Ten Reveals Ohio State’s 2023 Conference Football Schedule

The Big Ten announced Ohio State’s conference schedule for the 2023 football season on Wednesday afternoon, and – interestingly – it’s the same slate the Buckeyes were set to face when the Big Ten initially unveiled the schedule back in 2018.

The conference supposedly scrapped all future schedules (through 2025) earlier this year in an effort to “account for alterations made during the 2020 football season,” when the Big Ten played an eight-game slate that saw numerous cancellations amid the pandemic.

Ohio State’s 2022 schedule had several matchups and dates moved around as a result, and it was expected the same would happen for the 2023 campaign. Instead, the changes – at least from the Buckeyes’ perspective – won’t occur until 2024, when UCLA and USC join the conference.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Big Ten would keep its divisional structure until then and reconfigure once the Bruins and Trojans are part of the equation. Thus, the Big Ten Championship Game will continue to pit the East against the West for at least one more season.

Ohio State will open the 2023 schedule at Indiana before hosting Youngstown State and Western Kentucky in non-conference matchups. The Buckeyes will then travel to Notre Dame for the back half of a home-and-home series before having their off week.

The conference schedule resumes against Maryland before traveling to Purdue for the first time since 49-20 loss in West Lafayette in 2018. Ohio State then hosts Penn State before back-to-back road games at Wisconsin – where the Buckeyes haven’t played since 2016 – and Rutgers.

The Buckeyes return home for consecutive games against Michigan State and Minnesota, their first time hosting the Golden Gophers since 2018, before heading to Ann Arbor for the rivalry game against Michigan, which won their last meeting at home, 42-27.

The Big Ten Championship Game will then take place the following week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where it's been held every season since its inception in 2011.

Sept. 2 – at Indiana

Sept. 9 – Youngstown State

Sept. 16 – Western Kentucky

Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame

Sept. 30 – OFF

Oct. 7 – Maryland

Oct. 14 – at Purdue

Oct. 21 – Penn State

Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin

Nov. 4 – at Rutgers

Nov. 11 – Michigan State

Nov. 18 – Minnesota

Nov. 25 – at Michigan

Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game

