Upon Further Review: Ohio State's Blowout of Indiana Signals Warning Shot to College Football

Ohio State embarrassed the Hoosiers in Bloomington on Saturday night with a fourth consecutive game that would qualify as their most complete win to-date.

I don't really care about the perceived level of competition the last few weeks.

That argument holds water when you win one game, maybe two against lesser teams. But four straight games of 50 points-or-more, five straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown, leading the country in scoring, yards per game and yards per play and doing it with a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only started six games in his career is absolutely insane.

Add in a true freshman tailback who is inserting himself into the conversation to become the greatest running back in Ohio State history, the best wide receiving corps in the country and a defense that has adapted since an early season debacle and you're talking about a team that absolutely has national championship aspirations.

Ohio State completely and totally slaughtered Indiana on Saturday night. After allowing the Hoosiers to go down the field and score on the opening drive, they held IU to 53 yards of offense for the entire rest of the game ... and 17 of those came while they ran out the clock on the final four plays of the night.

Add in the offensive firepower and the continued growth of a young quarterback that is making great play after great play and you've got a total juggernaut.

Check out our latest edition of Buckeye Breakdown as we share our thoughts from Saturday's blowout in Bloomington.

If you're interested, all of our podcasts stream live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook in addition to being posted on your favorite podcast platforms afterwards. We hope you'll consider subscribing to our YouTube channel where we post new content daily!

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Buckeyes Blast Hoosiers in Bloomington

Major Takeaways from Ryan Day's Indiana Postgame Press Conference

Live Updates: No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Chris Olave Ties Devin Smith For Second-Most Touchdown Receptions In Ohio State History

What To Watch For In Week 8 Of The 2021 College Football Season

Building The Buckeyes Talks Kenyatta Jackson, Xavier Nwankpa, Devin Brown

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!