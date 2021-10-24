    • October 24, 2021
    Buckeyes Blast Hoosiers in Bloomington

    Ohio State scored 50 or more points for the fourth straight game as C.J. Stroud shredded Indiana and TreVeyon Henderson scored three more times.
    BLOOMINGTON, Indiana - For the fourth consecutive game, Ohio State's offense looked absolutely unstoppable as the Buckeyes rolled past Indiana to open the second half of the year with a victory.

    C.J. Stroud led the Buckeyes on seven touchdown drives in eight total possessions as Ohio State posted a 50-point showing for the fourth consecutive game. Saturday night's final score against Indiana was 54-7.

    Indiana Magazine Final

    Stroud finished the game 21-of-28 for 266 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. 

    True freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson continued to look like the best back in the country, finishing the night with three touchdowns on just 10 total touches (nine carries and one reception). He had 95 scrimmage yards tonight, but wasn't used a ton because of really poor weather.

    Jeremy Ruckert caught a pair of touchdowns and Chris Olave grabbed his 30th career score to tie for second on the Ohio State all-time TD list.

    After taking the opening drive 15 plays and 75 yards, Indiana managed just 53 yards over 39 plays the rest of the game. Ohio State's defense finished the game with five sacks and 14 tackles for loss. IU had 37 carries for 48 yards (17 of which came while running out the clock at the end of the game).

    The Buckeyes are now 112-12 since Urban Meyer took over the Ohio State program at the start of the 2012 season. Ryan Day continues an impressive run in Big Ten games, having never lost a league game in his first 19 games. The Buckeyes have not lost a Big Ten East game since dropping to Penn State in 2016.

    Ohio State will host the Nittany Lions in prime time next week.

    Plenty more to come from Indiana University after Ohio State's postgame press conferences.

