Major Takeaways From Ryan Day's Press Conference After Beating Indiana

Here are the most important things Ohio State's head coach said after they throttled Indiana on Saturday night.

Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes came FLYING out of the gates in the second half of the season, surging past Indiana 54-7 on Saturday evening.

Here are my major takeaways from Day's postgame comments:

Opening the Second Half of 2021

Day said the Buckeyes went into the game as if they were 0-0 and just opening up the season. He said the rain was a bit unexpected, particularly raining that hard, but he was happy with the way the team handled that adversity.

Offense is Clicking

After Ohio State scored on its first six drives of the game, they had converted for touchdowns on 19 consecutive drives during which C.J. Stroud was guiding the offense and they weren't trying to kneel down to close out a half.

Day attributed that level of success to their attention to detail in practice, saying that "it's just a matter of going out there every day in practice and trying to execute at a high level ... we're really hard on ourselves and these guys like football ... we've gotta get back there and get our rest ... next week is going to be the biggest challenge of the year."

TreVeyon Henderson is Fine

Once again, TreVeyon Henderson looked like his normal explosive self early in the game. He scored three times when touching the ball just 10 times rushing and receiving. Day acknowledged that Henderson was taken out of the game once again just because the game was getting out of hand and there wasn't a need to have him in there.

Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud both complimented Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor for the way they came in and competed tonight. They combined for 19 carries, 108 yards and a score.

Can't Ride C.J.'s Rollercoaster

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud had another monster performance on Saturday night, threading perfect passes in tight windows, scrambling while keeping his eyes down field and making some incredibly difficult plays look easy.

Day admitted that Stroud had a great night, but said they can't get caught riding the emotional rollercoaster of having good or bad performances. He really wants to see Stroud flush each week and focus on the next opponent. But there's no doubt, he's playing at an exceptionally high level right now.

He also credited the offensive line for giving him really good protection, allowing just one sack on the night. Stroud had a very clean pocket to throw from all evening.

Defensive Adjustments

Indiana came out of the gates and went 15 plays, 75 yards down the field for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

The Hoosiers gained just 53 yards over 39 plays the rest of the game (17 of which came while running out the clock).

Day was extremely complimentary of the entire defensive coaching staff, naming each guy on staff and saying how happy he was with the way they identified what the Hoosiers were doing to break them down (especially on three lengthy third downs) and how the Buckeyes adjusted to come up with a good solution. It obviously worked quite well.

