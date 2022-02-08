Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Elks Sign Former Ohio State WR Jalin Marshall

Marshall will be reunited with former quarterback J.T. Barrett, who signed with the Elks last month.

The Edmonton Elks announced on Tuesday afternoon they have signed former Ohio State wide receiver Jalin Marshall, reuniting him with former quarterback J.T. Barrett, who signed with the franchise last month.

A former four-star prospect from Middletown, Ohio, Marshall caught 74 passes for 976 yards and 11 touchdowns in 27 games for the Buckeyes from 2013-15. He also returned 52 punts for 662 yards and one touchdown, a 54-yarder in the 2014 win over Indiana.

Marshall decided to forgo his two remaining years of eligibility but was not selected in the 2016 NFL Draft. He then signed an undrafted free agent deal with the New York Jets and caught 14 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season.

The 5-foot-10 and 200-pound Marshall also returned 13 kicks for 324 yards and 18 punts for 100 yards while dealing with a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Marshall was suspended the following March for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances. Upon being reinstated, he was cut by the Jets and signed to their practice squad before being waived again in April 2018.

After signing with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football in the spring of 2019, Marshall scored the first touchdown in the league’s history in their first game. He caught 26 passes for 364 yards and three scores before the AAF folded after just eight games.

The following May, Marshall signed with the then-Oakland Raiders, who cut him just two days later after he was suspended again for violated an unspecified NFL policy.

Marshall spent the last three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, catching 10 passes for 159 yards in nine games. He inked a contract with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League last month, but apparently opted to return to the CFL before that season began.

Other former Buckeyes currently playing in the CFL include wide receiver DeVier Posey (BC Lions), defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle (Calgary Stampeders) and safety Damon Webb (Saskatchewan Roughriders).

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State Offensive Guard Dave Monnot Passes Away At Age 50

USC Hiring Ohio State Assistant Director Of Player Personnel Weston Zernechel

Bengals Sign Former Ohio State P Drue Chrisman To Reserve/Future Contract

Ohio State Reveals New Turf Design For Ohio Stadium, WHAC

2023 Ohio State OT Target Luke Montgomery Sets Commitment Date

Las Vegas Raiders Hiring Former Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Chris Ash

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!